Hotel where men are banned

The hotel is strictly for women only. Picture: Som Dona Hotel

The hotel is strictly for women only. Picture: Som Dona Hotel

A HOTEL has opened on the Spanish island of Mallorca only for women.

Yes. The hotel has placed ban on men.

The Som Dona Hotel on the Manacor coast is a four-star resort, offering chic rooms and communal areas with a beach pool, rooftop terrace and a unique spa suite, the New Zealand Herald reports.

The rooms are offered at the extremely reasonable rate of between €79 and €159 ($127 and $256). The only additional requirements are that guests are over 14, and in possession of a pair of X chromosomes.

The hotel is strictly for women only. Picture: Som Dona Hotel

The strict "No Men Allowed" policy extends to its 39 rooms. So - in theory - there's no sneaking men back your room. However, many holiday-makers welcome this all-female space of tranquillity.

Due to Spanish anti-discrimination laws, the hotel is required to employ both male and female staff. There is no problem, on the other hand, with the hotel's policy on excluding male guests so this is a true female-only retreat.

This is the first hotel of its kind on Mallorca. Picture: Som Dona Hotel

Double rooms contain single beds, which can be made into doubles on request, and amenities such as bathrobes and aromatherapy sets.

According to Insider,the room welcomes women of all sexual orientations, though it is perfect for girl groups, mother-daughter retreats or just a really relaxed space for female solo travellers.

The hotel is ‘specifically designed for women's needs’. Picture: Som Dona Hotel

Som Dona told the magazine that "every single detail is women-oriented," which makes for a unique guest experience.

The hotel says its red and white decor, dining and even the pool facilities are "specifically designed for women's needs."

The picturesque Mediterranean is in full view from the rooftop Bali beds, but for the more adventurous travellers the Caves of Drach grottoes are a two minute walk from the hotel.

Double rooms contain single beds, which can be made into doubles on request. Picture: Som Dona Hotel

Since opening in June, the hotel says it has seen plenty of happy guests - particularly solo female travellers.

A recent survey by Hostel World into the holiday habits of Gen Z showed that three-quarters (75 per cent) of young female travellers plan to go or have gone on a holiday by themselves, compared with just two-thirds of young men (67 per cent).

This article originally appeared on the New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission