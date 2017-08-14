26°
News

Seven-year-olds reaching speeds of 90km/h

Alison Paterson
| 14th Aug 2017 6:27 AM
COOL KARTS: Youngsters aged 9 and under line up for their qualifying race at the Lismore Kart Club's August event. These skilled youngsters can get to speeds of 90kmh on the straight.
COOL KARTS: Youngsters aged 9 and under line up for their qualifying race at the Lismore Kart Club's August event. These skilled youngsters can get to speeds of 90kmh on the straight. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROARING down the straight at 90kmh there's no room for error in kart racing.

As they zoom around corners and effortlessly negotiate the twists and corners of the Lismore Kart Club's course, it's hard to believe these drivers are not old enough to even get their learner's permit to drive on the roads.

When other kids are still building toy cars, these future Jack Brabhams' are experienced at changing gears, fixing engines and understanding the rules of racing.

While the youngsters were the warm-up act for the Hot Shots event which saw drivers over 15 years take pole position, their talent is undeniable.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

On Sunday, 71 racing drivers from afar as Sydney, Newcastle and Queensland gathered to compete on what many senior kart racing officials declare to be one of the best tracks in the country.

Ipswich Kart Club's Benjamin McLeod, 14, was pumped about getting out on the track in the KA4 Junior Light class.

Like many athletes, the Ben uses a camera fixed in the front of his kart in order to record his races and review progress.

"My dad who races cars and karts goes through them with me and we pick up on where I can improve," he said.

Club director Barry Fisher said he was impressed with the dedication of the club's officials and drivers and their families..

"Karting attracts drivers of all ages, with youngsters as young as seven years of age drive up to 90kmh on the straight," Mr Fisher said.

" Our adult drivers are just as passionate about racing and they can achieve speeds of up to 120kmh."

Mr Fisher who helped found the LKC nearly 50 years ago, is proud of the family atmosphere which sees kids, parents, siblings, grandparents friends and extended family all come together to enjoy the high-octane sport.

He's a good case in point with his wife, daughters and their families including three grandsons, all involved either as drivers, machnaics or officials.

He said the LKC holds events over 11 months of the year and for every racing driver who travels to Lismore to compete, there's often and another two or people as well.

"Our racing events attract drivers from all over the state as far as Sydney and Queensland," he said.

"These events are good for Lismore's economy because they travel here, shop here, eat out and fill-up with petrol."

Now Mr Fisher is looking ahead to October when the LKC will hold their annual come-and-try event.

"Everyone is welcome to come down and see what fun racing is all about," he said.

"It's lots of fun and we welcome new members of any age to come along and have a go."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  karting lismore kart club lismore showgrounds motor racing northern rivers sport

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Man charged with intimidating young girl

Man charged with intimidating young girl

THE man engaged in conversation with the girl, before allegedly asking her to get in the car.

Paws for a day in the park

Who wouldn't want to take this little one out to Paws in the Park?

Get your furry friend out of the day and enjoy Paws In The Park

VIDEO: A reflection on self danced to perfection

DYNAMIC: Garry Stewart's Be Your Self Redux, performed by the Australian Dance Theatre.

Be Your Self Redux by Australian Dance Theatre.

Homelessness Connect Day gathers goodwill

Celebration gathering for homeless at Winsome Hotel

Local Partners

Holidays are in the eye of the beholder

Seems there are definitely different holidays for the different ages and stages of life

The future of learning to be revealed at conference

NSW Public Education primary school teachers in Northern Rivers head to Coffs Harbour for annual education conference.

Annual NSW Public Education conference will inform NR principals.

Best of Sydney's comedy on tour

VISITING: South African comedian Dusty Rich.

Four funnymen are the hilarious envoy from the big smoke

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Scottish star brings folk country hits back

POPULAR PERFORMER: Scotland's legendary singer-songwriter Isla Grant, returns to town.

Isla Grant is coming to Lismore

Scene stealers so funny that they became movie stars

THERE’S an illustrious group of top-notch comedians who toiled in stand-up until they made the most of a meaty role and turned it into a big break.

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.

**Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode**

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Lulu Wilson in a scene from the movie Annabelle: Creation.

Scares aplenty but Annabelle can’t conjure up an emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 Sold

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Bangalow&#39;s BEST &quot;DOUBLE BLOCK&quot; to be offered in decades!

8 Robinson Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT!

* With street frontages to 2 of the town's best addresses is this double fronted block with original 1960's home * With double width frontages on...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Luxury Brand New Beachside Homes

6A-D/155-159 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 3 2 $1,200,000 to...

One of four exceptional house and land packages in a coastal rainforest setting. Set on 550m2 (approx.) this free standing 2 storey architect designed home will...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!