WATCH: Meet Dexter, the dog that can ski

GIVE a dog a bone? Nah, give this dog a board!

Chocolate labrador Dexter is a natural in the water. The six-year-old has been waterskiing on the River Murray at Morgan with his human family for four years.

Owner Kimberley Dunn says Dexter loves waterskiing so much he barks if he doesn't get to have a turn first.

"He's a bit of a show-off," she said. "He loves it when the boat turns around."

Dexter shows off his skills on the River Murray at Morgan.

Dexter’s view on the board.

Ms Dunn, of Parafield Gardens, says her family usually take the boat out over Christmas and the canine has been swimming since he was a puppy.

Her sister and brother-in-law once took Dexter along on a biscuit (inflatable tube) and the boisterous boy hasn't looked back since.

"My dad specially made (Dexter) a board... I said 'he's not going to want it by the time you finish'," she said.

"But he loves it. He goes on shorter trips now that he's older, but if he's tired, he'll hop off."

Dexter with Ms Dunn’s sister.

The family filmed the labrador during river outings and made a video compilation last year.

Dexter gets a boost in a deepwater start and wears a lifejacket. He has since been given more waterski boards.

Ms Dunn said locals recognised Dexter when they were out on the river and children got excited seeing him on the board.

"I see people look twice when Dexter is out in the water … when we're going past the shacks, people cheer," she said.