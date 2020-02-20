Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
OPEN YOUR HOME: Allex McDonald (pictured) with previous homestay guests.
OPEN YOUR HOME: Allex McDonald (pictured) with previous homestay guests.
News

Hosting an easy way to earn money and gain new experiences

Jackie Munro
20th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU'RE looking to make some extra cash while opening yourself up to new worldy experiences, why not try being a host for an international student?

Lismore is set to welcome more than 50 Japanese students to the city throughout February and March, with the Australian Homestay Network looking for generous hosts to open their homes.

The international students will be studying English at Southern Cross University and enjoying an Australian cultural experience as part of a study tour.

Lismore residents have the opportunity to get involved and become 'Aussie ambassadors' by signing up as homestay hosts.

Lismore residents Kelly and Allex McDonald have been hosting with the Australian Homestay Network since 2017 and say there are plenty of benefits to homestay.

"Thinking back to our early days of hosting, we wish we had started earlier," Mrs McDonald said.

"Our child absolutely loves each and every student that we have hosted and he quickly adopts them as his older 'brother' or 'sister'."

She said meeting people from all over the world was also a perk for the family.

"Hosting international students is a great way to make new friendships across the globe," she said.

"We have hosted for several years and because of the wonderful connections we have made, we have ended up travelling all over the world to visit with our students."

Australian Homestay Network general manager Cris Rey said locals can turn their spare bedrooms into an asset while being part of a unique cultural exchange.

"Study tours give international students a taste of what it's like to live in Australia and study at our schools and universities," he said.

"Offering a home away from home and welcoming international students to the community sets them on the right track for a positive time in Australia."

Mr Rey said people from all walks of life should consider hosting.

"From single parents, couples, families with kids, empty nesters - the opportunity to be a homestay host is open to all types of households and you'll be paid for the experience," he said.

Hosts will receive a reimbursement for providing their guest with a comfortable bedroom, meals and weekday transport to and from SCU, with host payments of $245-$275 per week.

Homestays are required for 2-4 weeks, with the final group departing on 21 March.

Interested families can apply on the Australian Homestay Network website or contact the team on (02) 9264 0470.

homestay northern rivers community southern cross university student exchange program
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        premium_icon Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        News POPULARITY of community workshops sees ratepayers given another chance to shape 10-year Community Strategic Plan.

        Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        premium_icon Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        Music TOP five best Queen songs — do you love or hate Bohemian Rhapsody?

        You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        premium_icon You’ll say Wackadoo! at Bluey’s new show

        Whats On TICKETS go for sale this week for the world premiere of the show about the highly...

        How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

        premium_icon How local pilots can learn to ‘expect the unexpected’

        News CIVIL Aviation Safety Authority is holding two briefing sessions in the area next...