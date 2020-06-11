Horse trainer still smiling despite cancer treatment

Trainer Dwayne Schmidt with filly Fleeting Princess. Hyperion Star won today while Schmidt stayed at home after a skin cancer treatment. Photo Caitlan Charles

A SKIN cancer operation kept Grafton trainer Dwayne Schmidt away from his home track when Hyperion Star won a Class 1 (1430m) today.

The meeting was transferred from Lismore to Grafton due to wet weather and the state of the track.

Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive Michael Beattie spoke on behalf of Schmidt after seeing the three-year-old gelding win.

“Dwayne is out of hospital now, he’s at home watching and I’m sure he’s very happy with that,” Beattie told Sky Thoroughbred Central.

“His face might be a bit sore from the treatment but he’ll be smiling.”

“He found this horse in Victoria and he’s raced very well since he got here.

“From day one Dwayne said he won’t get to this peak until he races at 1400m.”

“He’s gone up to a Class 1 and 300m in distance which is a difficult thing to do.”

Meanwhile, Lismore trainer Daniel Bowen had Amirykal take out a Class 2 Handicap (1225m).

The three-year-old mare has only had a handful of runs this year.

“She’s been ready to go for the last two months but you have to take the right path and do the right thing by them,” Bowen said.

“She had to sprint quick once she got in front; it’s not the easiest thing to do.

“I’ll just have to stay patient and find her something during the July carnival (at Grafton) before she goes back and has another spell.”

Leading Northern Rivers jockey Matt McGuren continued his run of form winning three of the first four races.

The next Northern Rivers race meeting is set down for June 25 at the Lismore Turf Club.