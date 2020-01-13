Horsburgh urged to take next step this season

RUGBY LEAGUE: Raiders coach Ricky Stuart says he's been impressed by the rapid rise of Corey Horsburgh and has urged him to take the next step this season.

Horsburgh, a Caboolture and Bribie Island junior who played in the Sunshine Coast competition, made his NRL debut with the Canberra club in Round 1 last year.

It was a taste of more to come, with the 22-year-old going on to make 22 appearances for the Raiders including the grand final against the Roosters.

Coach Stuart said Horsburgh had been travelling well throughout pre-season so far and on reflection had been pleasantly surprised by his stellar debut season.

"If we had of sat here this time last year and were looking at Corey as a fully-fledged NRL player who's played in a grand final and having that experience at such a young age you'd probably think I had rocks in my head," Stuart said.

Now, Stuart was eager to see Horsburgh continue his charge into the 2020 season.

"It's been a wonderful season for Corey and now he can't sit idle on that and he won't," he said.

"He's a very competitive young man but he can't sit idle on that, he needs to take the next step."

While he is a rising NRL star now, Horsburgh dabbled in more than his fair share of sport growing up.

He was a talented junior that not only plied his trade in rugby league but played AFL and cricket.

The latter of which he represented the Sunshine Coast as well.

His father is a former hardman in Coast circles too, having played rugby league for Stanley Rivers, Bribie Island and Caboolture.

The Canberra Raiders, who are in the midst of a 10-day camp in the region, will hold an open training session on Friday which will support bushfire relief with fans encouraged to donate.

The session will run from 10am to noon at Sunshine Coast Stadium with players available post-training for autographs and to meet fans.