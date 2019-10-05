Horror on roads as long weekend begins

A woman is dead and three others are injured after a head-on collision on the Pacific Highway in northern NSW.

The 32-year-old's car collided with another coming the other way at Glenugie, south of Grafton, just before 7pm on Friday. Police said the woman died at the scene.

Three passengers in the other car were taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the 47-year-old male driver was taken for mandatory testing.

A man is dead and police are appealing for witnesses after a two-vehicle crash in the NSW Riverina region.

Police were called to Wee Elwah Road in Roto, near Griffith, about 7.30am on Friday after a Toyota Landcruiser and Ford Utility collided. The 59-year-old Ford driver died at the scene. The 30-year-old Toyota driver and his passenger were uninjured.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the road at the time of the crash, and anyone who has dash cam vision, to come forward.

It is a long weekend in Queensland, NSW, South Australia and the ACT. Police are reminding motorists the double demerit points has begun across NSW and the ACT and will end at 11.59pm on Monday.

While it is not a long weekend in Perth or Victoria, there has been horror on the roads.

Two teenagers are dead, two others are in hospital and a 17-year-old boy is speaking to police following a car crash in Perth overnight. Police say the 17-year-old was driving down Coorain Street at Maddington about 10pm on Friday when he crashed into a tree.

A 19-year-old female passenger and a 16-year-old male passenger died at the scene.

Two other passengers, aged 17 and 18, were taken to Royal Perth Hospital. "The driver is assisting investigators with their inquiries," WA Police said in a statement on Saturday.

They are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash or the black Holden Clubsport sedan prior to the crash to come forward.

A person is dead after their car crashed with another on a Victorian road.

The driver of a Hyundai sedan died at the scene when their car crashed with a Land Cruiser about 7.30am at Tyabb on Friday.

In a separate crash at Mt Moriac about 9am, a Toyota hatch collided with a truck, seriously injuring the four adults and a six-year-old from China who were inside the car.

Witnesses have told police the Toyota driving north on the Cape Otway Road, and a Kenworth prime mover and semi-trailer was travelling west on the Princes Highway before the crash at the intersection.

The group were flown to hospital and the 58-year-old man driving has life- threatening injuries.

The passengers were a 60-year-old woman, 34-year-old woman, 35-year-old man and the child. The driver of the truck was not injured.