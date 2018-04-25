Honoured to be offering passion

LISMORE Symphony Orchestra is set to play in front of ecstatic audiences as part of a new Passion series in May.

The theme of the series includes the ever popular Carmen by Bizet as well as Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet.

The final movement of Sibelius' Symphony #2 will also feature, the music of which has been described by Finnish composer Sulho Ranta leading "us to ecstasy; almost like a shaman with his magic drum”.

The concert will also feature pieces by Strauss, Chabrier, Shostakovic, Ponchielli and Australia's own Ross Edwards' Ecstatic Dance.

Ben van Kleef will again be conducting this 45 strong orchestra. The LSO is a voluntary group of local passionate musicians.

Two concerts are on offer at the Whitebrook Theatre at Southern Cross University on Saturday, May 19 at 7.30pm and a matinee performance on Sunday, May 20 at 2pm.

Tickets available at lismoresymphony.org. au/events or at the door.