Homelessness Connect Day gathers goodwill

I THINK the Byron Bay Writers Festival (BBWF) must be one of the most civilised gatherings I have ever been to.

Turn up and there is easy affordable parking within minutes of the site. Your entry is greeted with a smile. By and large, you can get a seat at every talk scheduled. The food is top quality, the loos are clean - there are acceptable queues for both.

The atmosphere is genteel, cerebral and relaxed, the speakers top notch and the walk between tents not the slightest bit onerous. To be at the BBWF is inspirational and, indeed, a privilege.

So it is in this spirit that I bring your attention to the start of Homelessness Week. For all of us lucky enough to be able to go to all the wonderful Northern Rivers festivals, there will be "a day of celebration and giving back” at The Winsome Hotel this Saturday to celebrate Homelessness Connect Day.

It is a day of community, compassion and practical support for people in our community who are homeless, says Connecting Home Manager Lance Schema.

Homelessness Connect is a partnership between Social Futures, Department of Family and Community Services, North Coast Community Housing, OTCP, Centrelink, The Winsome Hotel and the Casino Neighbourhood Centre.

"We'll have free haircuts, a barbecue lunch and live music. It's heart-warming, the number of people and services who are coming along to support the day.” Mr Schema said.

"And you don't need an invitation”.

To donate, visit www. socialfutures.org.au/donate.