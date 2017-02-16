32°
Hollywood star to shine at high tea

Javier Encalada
| 16th Feb 2017 9:00 AM
STAR: Virginia Elizabeth 'Geena' Davis is an American actress, film producer, writer, former fashion model, and former archer.
STAR: Virginia Elizabeth 'Geena' Davis is an American actress, film producer, writer, former fashion model, and former archer.

PUT on a headscarf over your hair and hold her hand tight, as women from the Northern Rivers drive to see Thelma and Louise star Geena Davis at a Regional High Tea.

Davis, 61, will be appearing in a live stream from Sydney Opera House All About Women Festival.

Virginia Elizabeth 'Geena' Davis is an American actress, film producer, writer, former fashion model, and former archer.

Davis was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress along with her co-star Susan Sarandon for Thelma and Louise (1991).

Actors Geena Davis, left, and Susan Sarandon, co-stars of the 1991 film \"Thelma & Louise,\" pose at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Actors Geena Davis, left, and Susan Sarandon, co-stars of the 1991 film \"Thelma & Louise,\" pose at The Hollywood Reporter's 25th Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast at MILK Studios on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Chris Pizzello

She is currently starring in the horror TV series 'inspired by' the best-selling William Peter Blatty novel The Exorcist, on Fox.

Her cinema career has seen her starring in 23 productions, including classics such as Tootsie (1982), Beetlejuice (1988) and the Stuart Little trilogy.

This year, she will be part of the upcoming comedy Don't Talk to Irene, about an overweight Highs School girl.

Gender and Media

One of Hollywood's most respected actors, Geena Davis is recognised for her advocacy of gender equality in media, nearly as much as for her acting accomplishments.

She is the founder and Chair of the non-profit Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, which is successfully influencing film and television content creators to dramatically increase the percentages of female characters - and reduce gender stereotyping - in media targeting children 11 and under.

She is an official partner of UN Women, working toward their goal of promoting gender equality and empowering women worldwide. Davis is also the Chair of the California Commission on the Status of Women.

She will be holding a solo talk chaired by Tracey Spicer, the co-founder and national convenor of Women in Media.

Access to Geena Davis' address is being made possible by Sydney Opera House All About Women Satellite Program, taking the ideas and issues that matter to women to audiences far beyond Bennelong Point, streaming live to 26 venues around Australia and New Zealand.

In Lismore

The event will kickstart the Lismore Women's Festival on Sunday, March 5, 10am at Lismore Workers Club. Click here for more details or bookings.

After Davis' talk, there will be a panel of local guest speakers featuring successful businesswomen and professionals from the Northern Rivers region:

  • Pam Brook - co-founder of Brookfarm
  • Rhoda Roberts - Festival Director and Producer
  • Lois Randall - Screen Producer & Arts Manager
  • Donna Kildea - Chief Operating Officer Summerland Credit Union
  • Sarah Karam - Belle General & Belle Central Café's
  • Kristy Jones - COBA 'Emerging Leader Award' 2015 & Marketing Manager Southern Cross Credit Union
The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with NORPA's Big Think program presents the inaugural Regional High Tea.
The Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in collaboration with NORPA's Big Think program presents the inaugural Regional High Tea.

Regional High Tea

Presented by Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry & NORPA Big Think.

  • Date: Sunday, March 5
  • Time: 10am to 1pm
  • Location: Lismore Workers Club, 231 Keen St, Lismore
  • Tickets: $30
  • BYO : Tea cup
  • Bookings and more info: www.lismorechamber.com or call Elise Taylor on 0448 833 806.
Lunch lauds women

