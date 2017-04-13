Hold on when there's nothing in you...Hold on

I WAS driving down Conway Street last Friday headed towards the Lifeline office to get a photo when REM's song Everybody Hurts came on the radio.

The business forum put together by the Lismore Chamber the day before had affected me and I was feeling the pressure of my responsibility as editor of this paper.

From the window I could see unfathomable mounds of waste on the pavements as the homes of our city had been tipped inside out. I imagined the desperation and resignation that went with throwing out beloved furniture, album collections; one's very own bed. The cost, the memories. How on earth could I begin to record this event ? And then the song's final restrain: "Hold On, Hold on”. I cried.

I was embarrassed when the lady at Lifeline asked me if I was all right. It is such a fine line between telling tragedy as it is and also reporting on the soaring human spirit that you as a community are displaying. I have tried to get as many websites, emails and numbers into this week's printed edition of The Lismore Echo as possible, as well as photos because in years to come it will be the pictures that speak a thousand words.

I have reviewed a book called The Happy Kitchen: Good Mood Food by Rachel Kelly published by Simon & Schuster. I hope it helps remind we all need to look after ourselves. In it I found this excerpt from the poem 'If” by Rudyard Kipling.

If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the will which says to them: "Hold on!”