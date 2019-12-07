HOGAN: Bush fire recovery and assistance available
OUR community continues to face challenges with both the drought and fires.
It is important to be aware of all the assistance available;
Farmers and small businesses that have been hit by the bushfires can now access recovery grants of up to $15,000.
To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers and small businesses should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.
The Disaster Recovery Payment provides $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children.
The payment will help people whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed.
Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66
Members of our community, who have lost their income as a direct result of the bushfires, may be eligible for support via the Disaster Recovery Allowance.
Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66
The Farm Household Allowance is there to help our farmers through periods of hardship, providing 4 years of income assistance.
Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66
Emergency fodder is available for those landholders impacted by bushfires, please call the Agricultural & Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647.
For those that require assistance I encourage you to apply.