HOGAN: Bush fire recovery and assistance available

RECOVERING FROM TRAGEDY: Kevin Hogan's weekly column outlines the various kinds of assistance you can access if affected by bush fire.

OUR community continues to face challenges with both the drought and fires.

It is important to be aware of all the assistance available;

Farmers and small businesses that have been hit by the bushfires can now access recovery grants of up to $15,000.

To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers and small businesses should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

The Disaster Recovery Payment provides $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children.

The payment will help people whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

Members of our community, who have lost their income as a direct result of the bushfires, may be eligible for support via the Disaster Recovery Allowance.

Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

The Farm Household Allowance is there to help our farmers through periods of hardship, providing 4 years of income assistance.

Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

Emergency fodder is available for those landholders impacted by bushfires, please call the Agricultural & Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647.

For those that require assistance I encourage you to apply.