RECOVERING FROM TRAGEDY: Kevin Hogan's weekly column outlines the various kinds of assistance you can access if affected by bush fire.
News

HOGAN: Bush fire recovery and assistance available

Kevin HoganMember for Page
7th Dec 2019 11:00 PM

OUR community continues to face challenges with both the drought and fires.

It is important to be aware of all the assistance available;

Farmers and small businesses that have been hit by the bushfires can now access recovery grants of up to $15,000.

To apply for a recovery grant, primary producers and small businesses should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

The Disaster Recovery Payment provides $1000 for eligible adults and $400 for eligible children.

The payment will help people whose homes have been severely damaged or destroyed.

Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

Members of our community, who have lost their income as a direct result of the bushfires, may be eligible for support via the Disaster Recovery Allowance.

Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

The Farm Household Allowance is there to help our farmers through periods of hardship, providing 4 years of income assistance.

Payments are available now and eligibility can be checked at www.humanservices.gov.au/disaster or by calling 180 22 66

Emergency fodder is available for those landholders impacted by bushfires, please call the Agricultural & Animal Services hotline on 1800 814 647.

For those that require assistance I encourage you to apply.

