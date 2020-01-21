History to be made in Hottest 100

Singer Billie Eilish should do well in this year's poll.

Singer Billie Eilish should do well in this year's poll. Supplied

There are only days to go until Australia's favourite day of music.

Radio station triple j's Hottest 100 is a countdown as iconic to Aussies as Bunnings' snags and the Boxing Day test match - and this year's countdown is set to make history.

Last week, triple j revealed that there's only a few hundred votes between pole position and second place, and Denzel Curry's Bulls on Parade Like A Version cover, Billie Eilish's bad guy and Tones and I's Dance Monkey are all in the running for the top spot.

If any of the three take out number one, history will be made: a solo female artist has never won the countdown before, and neither has a Like A Version.

If you didn't cast your votes for your top 10 favourite songs, you'll have to wait and see if they made the Hottest 100, as voting for the countdown has now closed.

Here's everything you need to know.

RELATED: Unlikely song tipped to win Hottest 100

WHAT TIME THE COUNTDOWN STARTS

From midday (AEDT) on Saturday, January 25, the radio station will count down the Hottest 100 songs of 2019, as chosen by its listeners.

If you're in NSW, the ACT, Victoria or Tasmania, tune in at midday.

If you're in Queensland, tune in at 11am; if you're in South Australia tune in at 11:30am; if you're in the Northern Territory tune in at 10:30am and Western Australians should switch the radio on at 9am.

While the radio station haven't released an official end time, the broadcast usually runs for six or seven hours, so make sure you've got plenty of food and drink close at hand before settling in.

RELATED: Real reason Ben and Liam left Triple J

“Dance Monkey” singer Tones and I is a strong contender for the top spot in 2019’s countdown. Picture: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne

HOW TO LISTEN

The good news is, you don't have be in Australia to listen to the broadcast.

For those at home, you can tune in by radio (check the ABC frequency finder here to find triple j).

And if you're overseas or on the move, you can enjoy the tunes via the triple j mobile app (available iPhone and Android).

You can also listen live via triple j's website.

WHEN DID HOTTEST 100 START

The Hottest 100 began in 1988, created by triple j producer Lawrie Zion.

According to the ABC, Zion wanted to create a listener poll to determine their 100 favourite songs of all time, inspired by polls run by Rolling Stone magazine.

Through to 1991, the Hottest 100 were votes on 'all time' favourite songs.

From 1993, the poll took on the form we now know and love, with listeners voting for their favourite songs of the year.

Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” was the first ever Hottest 100 winner. Picture: Supplied

KEY DATES

Saturday, January 25: Hottest 100 countdown, from 12pm AEDT

Sunday, January 26: All-Australian music for Australia Day

Monday, January 27: Hottest 200 to 101 on triple j and Hottest 100 of 1999 on Double J, from 10am AEDT.