Hilarious Meghan and Harry front page

MANY of the front pages of newspapers around the world tomorrow will be devoted to the shock announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan are essentially quitting as senior members of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said that after "months of reflection and internal discussions" they have decided to "step back" from royal duties and "carve out a progressive new role".

The couple also expressed their desire to be "financially independent" and, while remaining committed to supporting the Queen, will no longer be "senior royals".

The New York Post in Meghan's native United States has released a preview of its front page for Thursday, with the headline "Megxit".

The front page of tomorrow's New York Post.

It features Harry and Meghan as "commoners" on a couch - he chugging a beer while wearing a soiled singlet and she smoking a cigarette with rollers in her hair.

The early response on social media indicates the it is a winner.

In the UK, the print media has also reacted with shock and dismay, as well as a hint of anger at how the bomb was dropped.

The Sun in the UK also goes with ‘Megxit’.

How British newspaper The Daily Mirror reported the news.

The Sun has gone with the Megxit headline too and described the "civil war" within the Royal Family, as well as the Queen's apparent sadness.

The Daily Mirror has also splashed with the inside word that Her Majesty wasn't informed of the news before Harry and Meghan shared it.

The front page of The Independent.

That speculation has all but been confirmed with a curt statement from Buckingham Palace that "discussions … are at an early stage."

"We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through," an extraordinary statement read.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper took a more conservative tone, as did The Independent.

How British tabloid The Daily Mail reported the news.

The Daily Mail tabloid, a frequent critic of Meghan, spoke of the Queen's fury about the "bombshell" in a special edition of tomorrow's paper.

The Daily Express has also described it as a "Royal Family bombshell" while Metro has simply headlined their coverage with "We quit".

And finally, the Daily Star carried a small snippet about the news, but chose to go big with a story about eating algae instead of meat and a picture of a reality contestant named Jess.

