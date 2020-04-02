Hilarious editing fail spotted in hit film

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a rogue modern item in a scene from Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of 1860s-set Little Women.

It's the Game Of Thrones coffee cup saga all over again.

An eagle-eyed film fan has spotted a wildly out of place item lurking in the background of a scene from Little Women, the film based on Louisa May Alcott's classic novel set in the 1860s.

Visible just behind one of the film's lead characters Laurie, played by Timothee Chalamet, is a hydro flask drink bottle.

Yes, the sleek, modern vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottles that have exploded in popularity over the past few years.

PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT pic.twitter.com/KxwFOSAfOL — ً (@DUNENATION) March 28, 2020

Spotted by a Tik Tok user then shared to Twitter, the travel-friendly drinkware is seen innocently placed on the table behind Chalamet as he entertains the March sisters in his sprawling mansion. Clearly thirsty work for a savvy 1860s man, far ahead of his time.

The previously unnoticed erroneous prop has even scored itself its own Twitter page, with a clever fan mock-editing the film's IMDB page to give the water bottle a shout out.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film, starring Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Emma Watson and Laura Dern, came out in December 2019, and was made with a budget of $USD40 million.

It scored the Oscar for Best Costume Design in February, given the authenticity and flair with which each character was styled.

Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson in Little Women. Picture: Supplied.

It scored five other nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay, which went to Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit instead.

The hydro flask gaffe echoes last year's infamous rogue Starbucks cup that was spotted by Game of Thrones viewers, promptly sending the internet into overdrive.

Fans have wasted no time in making the connection with a series of hilarious memes posted to Twitter.

Game of Thrones: here's a coffee cup lmao



Little Women: hold my hydroflask https://t.co/L3htkJvKCM — Gwen Clarke (@GwenCIarke) March 29, 2020

the starbucks cup in the background of Game of Thrones and hydroflask in the background of Little Women would make a cute couple I think pic.twitter.com/0Z7Mavl3OU — anja (@internetanja) April 2, 2020

Responding to Starbucks-gate last year, actors from the hit series threw accusations around for months, making light of the rather embarrassing oversight.

A takeaway coffee cup in a scene from Game of Thrones, May 7 2019

Actor Emilia Clarke, 33, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, claimed her co-star Conleth Hill was the culprit.

"We had a party before the Emmys recently, and Conleth, who plays Varys, who's sitting next to me in that scene, he pulls me aside and he's like, 'Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,'" the star told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show recently.

Hill denied Clark's accusations on Britain's Channel 4, saying, "You know, there's no proof that I did it. So accuse away."

He told the broadcaster he would have needed "Mr. Man arms," in reference to a British children's book character who had very long arms, to be able to plant the paper cup.

"I took a bullet for Emilia Clarke, and she touted me," Hill, 54, joked. "I'm just not making any comments until I have a lawyer."

Hill wasn't the only GoT star caught in the crosshairs.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, pegged Kit Harington aka Jon Snow for the flub - apparently changing her tune after originally accusing Clarke.

Greta Gerwig, or anyone from the Little Women cast or crew, is yet to respond to the hydro flask-discovery.

the hydroflask in little women was symbolism for the patriarchy being upheld throughout the day and into centuries — kyra (@qhantomthread) March 29, 2020