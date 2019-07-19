Menu
Login
QLD_CP_NEWS_CABARESQUE_13JUN19
QLD_CP_NEWS_CABARESQUE_13JUN19
Breaking

Highway shut and one person trapped in crashed car

by Jack Lawrie
19th Jul 2019 5:40 PM

THE BRUCE Highway is closed in both directions south of Cairns due to a car crash which has left a woman trapped in a car with leg injuries.

Emergency services are responding to the incident, which was reported at 4.37pm, when a car allegedly crashed into a power pole at Grimshaw Road on the Bruce Highway at Fishery Falls.

Queensland Ambulance Service is assessing two patients at the scene.

One is a woman entrapped in the vehicle with leg injuries, while the other patient is being treated for seatbelt-related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the highway was closed to allow the rescue helicopter to land at the site.

bruce highway cairns fishery falls

Top Stories

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business The discount department store favourite has announced the first batch of stores to close next year and all three are in the same city.

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    The Vikings know how to make the most of winter fashion

    Community There's not much time to indulge in some winter fashion in Lismore

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Here's to the next 25 years of light and friendship

    Community Lismore attracts thousands to its lantern and friendship festival