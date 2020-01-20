High stress and high stakes for softball umpire

PLAY BALL: Lismore's Jesse Smith is a level 7 accredited softball umpire who in 2019 officiated at the World championships in California, US.

AS A senior softball umpire, Lismore man Jesse Smith has dealt with a few high-stress situations.

During a game between China and Chinese Taipei, a pro-democracy political protest broke out at the stadium and Smith had to to evacuate the field safely when neither team spoke English.

He also officiated at the world championships in the US last year.

But Smith reckons umpiring is the best job in the sport.

Off the diamond, hes’s the assistant principal at Trinity Catholic College and chairman of Jodie’s Inspiration.

Now the internationally accredited umpire‒ who has been on Softball NSW’s executive team for nine years ‒ said he was thrilled to be helping the next generation of umpires to come through the sport.

“The last week I’ve been at the National Championships in Melbourne assessing candidates for Level 5 Umpire accreditation,” Smith said.

“It’s important to help the next generation of umpires.”

In Melbourne, Smith was awarded a Level 7 Umpire accreditation, which he said was an honourary ranking recognising service to the sport on and off the field.

He said umpiring requires good communication and people management skills as well as the ability to manage stressful situations.

“Twenty years ago I started playing softball at ModanviIle Primary School,” he said.

“I did play at a reasonable level in state championships but it became pretty apparent I was not going to excel on the diamond as a player and I found umpiring interesting.”

Smith said there was a lot more to the role than blowing the whistle and calling “play ball”.

A highlight was being selected to umpire at the Junior Women’s Softball World Championships held in the US in 2019.

“Being selected to umpire the XIII WBSC U-19 Women’s Softball World Cup in Irvine, California last August was fantastic,” he said.

“It’s very intense, requires a great deal of concentration, effort and game management, particularly when you have cultural and language barriers.

“And it’s high stakes, you have to be able to be exposed to pressure and not be found wanting.”

Smith said the benefits of umpiring included “having the best seat in the house”, while the worst was “getting a free character assessment from players and spectators”.