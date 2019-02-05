High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

DDDDDDDDDD: Four-time Archibald finalist and local resident Angus McDonald has unveiled the latest in a series of short YouTube documentaries examining the refugee crisis sweeping the world.

FOUR-time Archibald finalist and local resident Angus McDonald has unveiled the latest in a series of short YouTube documentaries examining the refugee crisis sweeping the world.

The 13-minute film, MANUS, deals specifically with the situation faced by the hundreds of refugees and asylum seekers remaining on Manus Island.

Speaking from his Northern Rivers home, Mr McDonald said the footage was shot on location by award-winning journalist Olivia Rousset when she visited the men during the stand-off onsite after the processing centre at Lombrum was closed.

"I wanted to shed light on the brutality of the current refugee policy and advocate for a more sustainable and humanitarian approach to managing those who arrive here seeking our protection,” he said.

Mr McDonald and his cameraman Nolan Verheij have travelled, in the past 18 months, to Jordan, across Greece and Lebanon visiting refugee camps, settlements, and local communities who've experienced massive arrivals as well as filming interviews with refugees, NGOs, lawyers and journalists.

Mr McDonald had a survey shown in tandem with the Margaret Olley retrospective at The Lismore Regional Gallery back in 2006 and an exhibition of photographic work from Antarctica in 2007. His passion now is film-making and can be seen on Howling Eagle's YouTube channel.

Mr McDonald became increasingly aware of the humanitarian crisis after he started receiving messages from friends telling him about an influx of people to an island in Eastern Greece, a place he had called home for a time, now seeing thousands of people looking for safety every day.

"They basically just looked after them,” he said.

"They don't have much but they helped them on the beach, clothed them, fed them and did whatever they could.

"I started to become aware of the policy here towards refugee or boat arrivals. I encourage everyone to view the film about Manus.”

"It shows the human face of those held for over five years and we hope everyone will share it with friends, family and colleagues.

He said he was more determined than ever to show people how unsustainable the present policy is. He said there would be 12 episodes and 12 interviews in the series continuing to track the issue both here and overseas.

"This week two milestones occurred around this issue,” Mr McDonald said.

"The last child was removed from Nauru and Kurdish asylum seeker Behrouz Boochani won the Victorian Premier's Literary Prize for his book about the time he has been held captive on Manus.

"I encourage all Australians to read it.

"Although the public has begun to voice it's disapproval for the current policy, things have not improved.

"The footage we used from Manus was a year ago, things are much worse now than they were even then,” he said.