Jockey Belinda Hodder rode Astrophysics to a win for Lismore trainer Owen Glue at Grafton today. Photo Adam Hourigan
Sport

High praise for a horse on the rise

Mitchell Craig
4th May 2020 3:30 PM
LISMORE trainer Owen Glue was full of praise for four-year mare Astrophysics after it broke through for its first win at Grafton today.

Astrophysics ($9.40) delivered Glue his second win at Grafton in as many weeks and his fourth of the Northern Rivers Racing Association season.

It was the second run back for the improving Astrophysics after an eight-month break.

“She’s never really run a bad race in her whole career,” Glue said.

“She was just a little bit green and immature her last run in but she’s just been fabulous this time.

“I can’t say she’s done anything wrong, never stops trying and you would love a stable full of horses like this one.”

Glue currently trains 11 horses with four-year-old gelding At Witz End his previous winner at Grafton last month.

Meanwhile, Unimpeded ($3.80) had an impressive run for Murwillumbah trainer Matt Dunn in a class 1 (1050m).

The four-year-old raced with blinkers on after they were removed when it ran third in a class 1 at Coffs Harbour last month.

“She’s going to keep improving and it will do her a world of good that win,” Dunn said.

“We took the blinkers off trying to stop her from over-racing but it created other problems.

“She probably didn’t concentrate well without them (last start) but the wider gate (today) suits her.

“That was a pretty good job today, she looked a little bit lost but she got there.”

Racing returns to the Northern Rivers on Saturday with a TAB meeting at Lismore.

clarence river jockey club owen glue racing nsw
Lismore Northern Star

