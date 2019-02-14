Menu
Login
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
News

VIDEO: Hero truckie pulls toddler from wreckage

Kate Dodd
by
14th Feb 2019 11:11 AM

TRUCK driver Dave Lynch is being hailed as a hero after pulling a toddler from a wreckage after a three-car crash in Victoria.

In dashcam footage posted to the Bayswater Mitre 10 Facebook page, who Dave is the delivery driver for and has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver, a car loses control coming around a bend and takes out a white car and hits another black one.

The motor appears to be flung out of the white car and Dave skilfully avoids smashing his own vehicle, a Nissan UD crane truck weighing about 17 tonnes, into any of the cars involved.

Dave, who has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver and has worked with Bayswater Mitre 10 for 15 years, rushed to help the occupants of the cars and pulled a young toddler to safety from the wreckage.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

bayswater mitre 10 hero hero truckie truck driver truckie victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    Community 'I wanted to shed light on the brutality of the refugee policy and advocate for a humanitarian approach to managing those seeking our protection'

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:07 AM
    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Community Reality of commissioner's verdict saw bank shares leap

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Community FORMER mayor recognised for contributions

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Community When people come for events they spend, supporting jobs in our CBD