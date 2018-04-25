Here's to a bit of work, life and freedom

I HAVE been reading about agile office spaces. These have evolved because of the way we work in the digital age and are co-work office spaces, are open to everyone. Now some of these places are very bloody groovy, let me tell you. They have private and open spaces, balconies, kitchens, communal areas, yoga rooms, showers and bike racks. They might a have social conscience as well, with rent contribution going micro loans for budding business in places like India or the Pacific.

According to the information I have been given, they are "collaborative member-centric communities" and developed because "People don't want to be bound to one desk or a very traditional office. They want to move, work, remotely, have meetings anywhere and move from building to building." I was also told that "people want work, life and freedom".

I can go with that. A bit of work, life and freedom sounds like a jolly good idea to me. Bring it on.

But I can see the point. Coffee shops may not want people parked for hours, nursing a single cup of coffee, using the Wi-Fi and tying up a table.

I do remain old hat in that I like a lovely paper journal to write in and I have certain pens that I particularly like to use. I confess I like my desk and the stuff I have around said desk that I find useful to refer to, but may not need immediately. I have several projects on the go, books, papers, resources, pens and other stuff that sits nearby, waiting to be sprung into action. I work at home as well, where I have another desk that has similar stuff on it. I also like a private phone call l and I don't like being an uninvited guest in someone else's conversations.

But I can shift my reality. I could be definitely be more agile. It find it works to shift my geographical space from time to time especially when I feel stale and stuck. A walk to a tea shop, a trip on a plane or a train offer precious room for thinking and drifting. It is my view that this where good things can be found. In the not-looking.

My contribution to the agile workspace conversation is the inclusion of a day bed, or napping pod, like something you might see in an international airport. It's an excellent idea, if I do say so myself. So far I haven't succeeded in persuading my boss of the merit if this idea. They laugh kindly as they walk on by. But just think how much kinder, sweeter and our agile workspaces would be if the capacity for a wee kip mid-afternoon was factored in.