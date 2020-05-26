Herb farmers put a new spin on bouquets

HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.

HERBAL HEAVEN: Chris and Amanda Giles are now offering big herbal bouquets of freshly cut herbs.

A HERB farm has taken the ordinary floral bouquet and reimagined it into a multi-use bouquet full of freshly cut herbs.

Giles Herbs was formed by husband and wife team Amanda and Chris Giles in Bundaberg five years ago.

Ms Giles said their herbs were sent to markets in Brisbane and Melbourne and delivered to stores locally, and naturally they wrapped them like mini bouquets.

"Then I was talking with my husband and said 'I wonder if people would like a big bouquet with 13 different herb varieties so they could try all of our different herbs'," Ms Giles said.

"A lady saw it and ordered one for Mother's Day and since then I have started getting more and more orders."

Now the couple have made it a permanent offering, suggesting their freshly cut herbs be used for wedding bouquets, a boutonniere or a gift.

In the herb bouquet each bunch of herbs is wrapped separately so they can be separated and put into water for a longer life span.

Ms Giles said she was thankful for the support they were receiving.

"People just love the idea, they haven't seen it before and I feel really lucky that people have noticed it," she said.

"Everyone can do with some more help and support at the moment, especially being a small business.

"As they are the herbs are so beautiful when you cut them and have them in a little bunch. They can be used for so many different things and I just couldn't help myself, I had to create something different."

The Giles also started offering hampers for Mother's Day and after that was a success they have made them a regular offering.

To make a purchase visit Giles Herb Farm on Facebook.