Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
All That Glitters: Emilee Hembrow shops up a storm at a popular boutique.
Fashion & Beauty

Social media star tries on 60 items at boutique

by Emily Halloran & Ryan Keen
14th Mar 2020 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Gold Coast social media sensation Emilee Hembrow was spotted having a spree at a fashion store this week.

The mother of two, 28, visited Robina Town Centre's latest women's clothing store Runaway Boutique on Thursday afternoon.

"Even though the requested garments were ready for her in a private styling area, she insisted she should to a full store look around and make sure nothing 'cute was missed'," a spokeswoman for the label said.

"She tried on up to 60 garments and loved the white items most.

"She spent over two hours in the store and left with four bags of garments filled with mostly form-fitting dresses that she said were going to be her go-to looks for upcoming events that she has this week."

Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow shops at Robina Town Centre store Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard

 

Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
Emilee Hembrow at Runaway the Label. Picture: Tertius Pickard
emilee hembrow entertainment shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        premium_icon 'Delusions of grandeur': Fake firey 'regrets' his actions

        News A FAKE firey, who acted like a member of the emergency services during the height of the bushfires, had "delusions of grandeur", a court has heard.

        Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        premium_icon Love Your Guts: Quirky new health space opens in Lismore

        News ‘Holistic health space’ focuses on self-love, not the ‘perfect body’

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        MISSING: Police concerned for teen not seen since March 6

        News ANYONE with information about Kyle Currie’s whereabouts has been urged to contact...

        CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

        premium_icon CANCELLED: 'So disappointed not to get to Lismore'

        News Award-winning singer Patty Griffin has cut her tour short