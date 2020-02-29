Helping to shape the city’s future

GETTING READY: Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith with Lismore Workers Club executive chef Philip McLoughlin get ready for Eat the Street in Lismore. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

THANK you to everyone who has attended our workshops these past two weeks as part of the consultation for Lismore’s Community Strategic Plan.

The Community Strategic Plan is a document all councils must produce in the first six months of a new council term, which will kick off in September this year after the local government elections.

It looks forward 20 years and while it will be similar to the one from four years ago, a lot has happened to our community, region and country in that time.

So it is always worth seeing what our vision for the future is and how it might be changing.

The consultation started last year but there are still opportunities to be involved if you jump on Your Say Lismore and add you ideas online.

You will find the current Community Strategic Plan there along with other relevant documents to help you better understand what our whole community is saying about our future.

These plans may take a lot of work, but it is important to have a regular check and balance with what our community wants.

February is basically behind us and we are all back into the swing of another year.

If you are not careful the years can also pass by quickly, so it is a timely reminder to look at the year ahead and make sure we are thinking of the future of our city and its villages.

Speaking of what’s ahead, make sure you get out into the action-packed March in Lismore. Some of our biggest events are on with Eat the Street, Samson Challenge, Blue Moon Cabaret and Relay for Life bringing ten’s of thousands into town.

So get involved and catch the spectacle as our community comes together.