Help this hound dog find a home

LOVE HIM TENDER: 10 month old mastiff Elvis is looking for a home. Photo: Lismore City Council

IT’S now or never to give this sweet boy a home.

Elvis was found near the Goonellabah shops after he was almost hit by a car.

Luckily, a passer-by picked up the 10-month-old full mastiff after the near miss and handed him to our rangers.

He is now looking for a forever home as his microchip didn’t reveal the details of his owner.

Elvis has had some early training and comes when called and sits on command, so he will be responsive to even more training.

And Lismore City Council rangers said you won’t have trouble talking him for a walk – as soon as he spots a lead, he is ready to go.

But above all else, Elvis loves a pat.

His adoption fee is $214, which includes microchipping, desexing, veterinary check, vaccinations and lifetime registration.

Please call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet Elvis.

#Lismore City Council rehoming organisation number: R251000162.