Help give Patch a new home

PLENTY OF PLAY: Two-year-old Border Collie/Australian Kelpie cross Patch is looking for a new home after being surrendered. Photo: Lismore City Council

PLENTY OF PLAY: Two-year-old Border Collie/Australian Kelpie cross Patch is looking for a new home after being surrendered. Photo: Lismore City Council

SHE has plenty of love to give and energy to burn.

This is Patch, a two-year-old Border Collie cross Australian Kelpie.

She was recently surrendered to Lismore City Council by her owner as they are unable to look after her.

Patch is a very friendly dog that loves exercise and is very good with other dogs and people.

As she is a working dog breed, Patch would love to be adopted by a family with a large backyard or a farm where she has space to run and play.

If you would like to meet Patch please call Lismore City Council rangers on 1300 87 83 87 to make an appointment.

The adoption fee is $259 which includes microchipping, desexing, vet check, vaccinations and lifetime registration.

# Lismore City Council rehoming organisation number: R251000162