HAPPY BOY: Tank is an 11-month-old mastiff cross with plenty of energy, and lots of love to give.
Help find Tank a loving home

Jackie Munro
9th Dec 2019 7:00 AM

HE HAS a sweet smile and plenty of energy and love to spare.

Tank is a 11-month-old mastiff cross who loves to play and, boy oh boy, doesn’t he have enough energy to do just that.

He came into the Lismore City Council rangers’ care when he was found running loose on a very busy street in Goonellabah.

Tank is microchipped, however, his owner’s details were not kept up-to-date.

He is a sweetheart and has a lot of love to give.

He is great with all of his other pound mates and would suit just about anybody.

The adoption fee for tank is $214 which includes registration, desexing, vaccination and vet checks.

To make an appointment to meet him, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.

