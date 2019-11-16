Menu
SWEETIE: Two-year-old Delilah is an affectionate cat, who was found roaming the streets of Goonellabah and was handed to the pound.
Council News

Help find Delilah a loving new home

Jackie Munro
by
16th Nov 2019 10:00 AM

TWO-year-old Delilah is a very affectionate cat.

And despite winning the hearts of Lismore City Council rangers, she doesn't like living in the pound, so they are keen to find her a forever home as soon as possible.

Delilah was found roaming the streets of Goonellabah and handed to the pound.

Although she arrived with a collar and has been micro-chipped, the details are out of date - a reminder for all dog and cat carers to keep their furry friends details up to date.

If you'd like to meet Delilah, please phone Council on 1300 87 83 87. The adoption fee is $224.

  • # Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162
