EVACUATION: Chopper crash lands on NYC skycraper



NEW Yorkers are in shock after a helicopter crashed into a 52-storey skyscraper, killing the pilot on impact.

Photos released by the fire department show the chopper was obliterated.

Only a few pieces of the wreckage are recognisable as having been parts of an aircraft, including a piece of the tail.

A video posted to Twitter showed the helicopter flying erratically before the crash in wet and foggy weather.

Eyewitnesses said they felt the building shake as others were forced to evacuate and were sent home for the day.

Damage to the building - AXA Equitable in mid-town Manhattan - appeared to be light.

MORE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives on scene of apparent helicopter crash in Midtown Manhattan, @CBSNewYork reports https://t.co/IC3oa3821r pic.twitter.com/noCIdGFu8i — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) June 10, 2019

For a city that still bears the scars of September 11, 2001, the "rumble" of a building shaking brought back horrible memories.

"I heard a big boom, and wow, thought here we go again," one woman told NBC News.

"There's a certain level of anxiety that takes you right back to 9-11," another witness said.



"If you're a New Yorker you have a level of PTSD from 9-11," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo added, calling the latest event "shocking".

WATCH: New York Gov. Cuomo gives update on helicopter crash-landing onto roof of Midtown Manhattan building. pic.twitter.com/EnPsgsZEa5 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 10, 2019

Aviation records show that the helicopter was an Agusta A109E linked to a real estate company founded by Italian-born investor Daniele Bodini.

The pilot was not the helicopter's owner, he was the only person on board.

"The helicopter is pretty obliterated at this point. It was obviously a very hard hit," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Nicolas Estevez was across the street when a 30 cm piece of metal that appeared to be from the helicopter landed just metres away on the footpath.

Shauna Farrell said she was in a meeting on the 36th floor of the building "when a window fell through and we heard a loud whizzing sound of a motor."

Then she said she felt the crash, prompting herself and others on the floor to get out of the building.

#BREAKING Update : Video shows helicopter flying erratically before the crash in Manhattan , New York#Manhattan #NYC



Video : Cooper Lawrencepic.twitter.com/eyJbKQORlQ — Shark NewsWires (@SharkNewsWires) June 10, 2019

"We ran down. I think we were the first floor to evacuate, actually, because we felt it so quickly," Ms Farrell told ABC News.

"There was already FDNY on the scene. We were kind of just running away from the building as quickly as we could," she said.

Steven Gartner was on the 42nd floor of the building when he said he heard "a buzz and a bang - and then the entire building shook."

His colleagues "were anxious," he told ABC News, but all managed to evacuate through the stairwell without panicking.

Nathan Hutton, who works on the 29th floor, said the building shook when the helicopter slammed into the roof.

"It felt like you were just standing there, and someone takes their hand and just shoves you," he said. "You felt it through the whole building."