Hearty winter meals delivered to your door thanks to SCU

YUM: Enjoying healthy and hearty meals this winter will be much easier thanks to Southern Cross University’s new frozen meal service. The winter menu includes hearty soups and pasta sauces, lasagne, vegan and gluten-free options, Portuguese roast chicken and house-made desserts. Photo: Adam Taylor

AS WINTER approaches and the temperature drops, many residents are turning to hearty winter meals.

Southern Cross University is now offering Lismore residents the opportunity to purchase home-cooked and snap-frozen meals delivered straight to your door.

The meals, which are cooked in the university’s catering kitchens, are available with delivery across the 2480 postcode.

SCU’s catering and events manager Grant Gordon said the frozen meals were heated easily in the microwave or oven.

“Our meals are hearty and wholesome, with the aim of getting people through the winter months,” he said.

HEARTY: Chef Chris Eyles preparing lasagne meals in the Southern Cross University catering kitchen.

Mr Gordon said the university’s chefs were using “as much local produce as possible”, and with the meals having a shelf life of three months in the freezer, he said people can bulk-buy to stock up.

“Our food service is ideal for people who are time poor but still want to ensure they’re eating nutritious meals, particularly those on the frontline working in essential service, who’ve had long days,” he said.

“Simply heat the food and it’s ready to eat.”

The menu of meals, which range from single serve to family size, can be viewed and purchased at Mr Yum’s website https://www.mryum.com/thedeck.

The winter menu includes hearty soups and pasta sauces, lasagne, vegan and gluten-free options, Portuguese roast chicken and house-made desserts.

There are pick-up or delivery options, with deliveries available on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11am – 3pm.

Delivery is available for homes and workplaces across the 2480 postcode, and is free for orders $40 and over; orders under $40 will incur a $5 delivery fee.

Pick up orders are available Monday to Friday, 9am – 3pm, and can be collected from the university’s Deck Lounge, located next to the Fitness Centre Pool, at the Lismore campus.