Heart restart and chance to win

WITH the floods now some 11 weeks behind us what is next for businesses in Lismore?

After activating the initial 'Restart the HEART' campaign letting the broader community know Lismore was open for business, the Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry wanted to ensure that Lismore businesses remained very much in the forefront of the community's minds.

Now more than ever is it so important that our shopping includes spending with our local businesses that continue to support our local communities.

With a number of key events attracting many people to Lismore over the next three weeks the new campaign - 'Refuel the HEART' is about just that. Enjoying and engaging with businesses in Lismore.

All you have to do when you shop in Lismore is spend $20 or more in five different businesses which will put you in the running for some amazing holiday prizes!





First prize - $4,000 holiday package. Choose from a 10 day Vietnam Highlights tour or a 7 day India Golden Triangle holiday

Second prize - $1,500 one week holiday package at Couran Cove Queensland

Just a little sweetener to come and shop local. Grab your entry card from participating business in Lismore - look for the 'Restart the HEART' posters in the windows.

Competition closes July 10 with the winner drawn on Saturday, July 15 at the Lismore Property Managers Business Excellence Awards.

Proudly sponsored by Lismore Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Travelbay.com, Southern Cross Credit Union and Lismore Toyota.

For more details check out the LCCI website: www.lismorechamber.com.au