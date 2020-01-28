Having talent is ‘not enough’ in martial arts

KARATE CHAMPIONS: Athletes L-R Deborah Lindsay, Christopher Lindsay, Dillon Bryce, Richard Marlin, Melissa-Rae German, Brett O'Driscoll from Success Martial Arts in Lismore showed their style at the Australian National Martial Arts Championships in Melbourne.

SIX of the Northern Rivers’ top karate athletes have dedicated their medal success at the recent Australian National Martial Arts Championships to their fellow students.

Success Martial Arts Karate school chief instructor Richard Marlin said the athletes did their dojo and themselves proud when they won a total of three gold, two silver and five bronze medals at the competition in Melbourne last month.

Marlin, 64, who also competed, retained his Black Belt Point Fighting national title.

He said he and the entire dojo was very proud of the efforts of Deborah Lindsay, Christopher Lindsay, Dillon Bryce, Melissa-Rae German and Brett O’Driscoll.

Bryce took out the national advanced men’s Point Fighting gold medal, as well as the Forms gold, on top of dual state titles, and said he was thrilled with the wins.

“To get to this point in our lives where we are good enough to represent our beloved club and watch our teacher ‘leave it all on the mat’ is a great honour,” he said.

Mother and son athletes Deborah and Christopher Lindsay also shone at the competition.

Deborah, who is a senior instructor, followed her win in the same division at the state championships to take a silver in veterans Point Fighting.

Christopher, 22, won the silver medal in the Black Belt men’s welterweight Point Fighting division.

German, who along with O’Driscoll, won a bronze medal in State vs State teams event, and barely missed a medal in her individual division.

“Fighting people with totally different styles is such a new and exciting challenge,” she said.

“I have learned some valuable lessons and gained a world of experience through putting myself in vulnerable situations, but these are what make you grow.”

Marlin said the team performed as well as they did because they backed up their desire to win with training and self-belief.

“They love doing karate, being competitive and facing challenges,” he said.

”Of course they have talent but it’s not enough; you have to be willing to work hard, be disciplined and take that step to believe it is possible.”