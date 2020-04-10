Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
If you were thinking of cleaning up the home and donating goods to charity this weekend, hold it right there.
If you were thinking of cleaning up the home and donating goods to charity this weekend, hold it right there.
Health

Having a clean out? Don’t do this

10th Apr 2020 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VINNIES has issued a plea to Queenslanders with time on their hands ahead of the Easter long weekend.

"Stay at home and save lives - don't drive donations to your local Vinnies where they will be wasted and cost us money to remove. Hold onto them for when our shops re-open," Vinnies chief Kevin Mercer said.

"Don't leave them at our doors, don't leave them at our bins, don't leave them outside our fenced warehouses."

"Find a spot in your garage, your wardrobe or under the stairs and keep your donations at home until we re-open. Your community will need them more than ever at that time."

Mr Mercer said to stop the spread of COVID-19, shops are closed and donations can't be collected or re-purposed.

He said most people do the right thing and don't dump on Vinnies, but others don't realise they're breaking the law.

In fact, local and state authorities have strict laws against dumping and littering.

Mr Mercer said dumping increases during the evening when people think they won't be spotted, and is often picked up on Vinnies' CCTV cameras.

However, Vinnies don't want people doing it tough due to COVID-19 be charged for illegal dumping, or break the government's isolation restrictions.

"Everyone is struggling right now, with job losses and businesses closing. Vinnies is busy helping people by providing a crisis response in the form of emergency relief of food, utilities and payments for rent and medicine," Mr Mercer said.

"We don't want the public to be fined for illegal dumping at this difficult time, but if they do, they could very well receive a hefty fine."

"I also don't think driving your household items to a closed Vinnies shop or donation bin is considered an essential outing under our current social distancing directives and police are cracking down this weekend."

Originally published as Having a clean out? Don't do this

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus donations editors picks health st vincent de paul

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        premium_icon 260 council childcare centres rescued and preschool’s free

        Education Mass closure of council childcare centres has been avoided and preschool will be free for six months under a $133 million state government rescue package.

        NORPA secures four-year funding

        premium_icon NORPA secures four-year funding

        News THE Federal Government confirmed $1,295,000 over four years for NORPA from 2021.

        EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        premium_icon EXPERT TIPS: Best way to do your shopping during pandemic

        News HOW often should you sanitise your hands? Can the virus survive on items you’ve...

        NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon NAMED: Shocking white collar crimes on the Northern Rivers

        News REVEALED: We name the white collar criminals who have secretly stolen thousands of...