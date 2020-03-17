Have your say on North Lismore plateau development

THE developer of the North Lismore plateau is seeking minor changes to the plans for the controversial residential estate.

The modifications have been listed on Lismore City Council’s website, and open for public exhibition until March 25.

They are seeking consent to place a retaining wall within road reserves to minimise potential impacts on nearby Hairy Joint Grass, and slight changes to road design.

The consulting firm argues on behalf of the proponent that the changes should be approved, as they are negligible.

“The proposal is of minimal environmental impact and will remain substantially the same

development to which consent was previously granted,” Planit Consulting said in the report.

The controversial development, which has been on the drawing board for more than 20 years, has faced legal obstacles in the Land and Environment Court when the Bundjalung Elders Council claimed sacred significance of the site.

Work begins at the North Lismore Plateau development.

In October 2018, The Northern Star reported the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel conditionally approved Winten Property Group’s proposal for a 433-lot estate off Sexton Rd, North Lismore.

The panel imposed the codition being that the approval of one of the three precincts in the concept plan, where 43 lots are proposed, would be subject to a future Aboriginal heritage application and threatened species assessment.

You can lodge your submission by emailing council@lismore.nsw.gov.au or searching for the DA 5.2017.270.2 on www.lismore.nsw.gov.au