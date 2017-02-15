Have your say on new community soapbox

VOICE: Community Soapbox in Lismore is taking place every third Saturday of the month on the corner of Molesworth and Magellan Streets from 10.30am.

OUTRAGED? Sad, disappointed, incredulous? Want to have your say?

Join the Community Soapbox on Saturday, February 18 (every third Saturday of the month), corner of Magellan and Molesworth sStreets, Lismore from 10.30am.

We have the soapbox and megaphone. Bring your stories of the injustice served upon us by our politicians and governments.

https://www.facebook

.com/OurCommunity Soapbox/?fref=ts

This has been established as an opportunity for all in the community to have a voice on issues such as the behaviour of politicians and governments on the environment, Centrelink, pensions, health, racism, human rights, taxation...

The first Community Soapbox was held on January 21 and about 10 individuals got on the soapbox with the megaphone and spoke on issues such as racism, pensions, disability insurance, climate change, the environment, and indigenous youth (plus more).

The Knitting Nannas have provided the Community Soapbox, the megaphone and encourage all members of our community to come along and 'have your say'.

We all have a responsibility to speak out for the kiddies and future generations.

Regards,

Judi Summers

for Knitting Nannas