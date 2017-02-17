Have your say on Lismore's signature tree

The Illawarra Flame Tree has been proposed as Lismore's own signature tree.

UPDATE 3.30pm: WHICH tree species really shouts "This Is Lismore” when you see it?

The Northern Star is asking readers to share their thoughts about a suitable signature tree to be planted around parks and gardens, and entertainment and events areas.

We suggest the cedar because although not a particularly pretty tree, and perhaps a little big, it was the cedar timber-getters that opened up the area. It would also connect well with the big cedar log down at City Hall.

Lismore Cedar Log. Photo The Northern Star Archives The Northern Star Archives

Another idea is to embrace Lismore's quirkiness. For example, bendy trees could work anywhere, all year round.

Lismore's Wonky Christmas tree 2016.

Or perhaps a different recycled materials tree in each significant park and garden around the council area. The "trees” could be marked out on a tourist map to encourage visitors to travel around in search of them.

Lismore's recycled car tyre Christmas tree. Jason Mumford

Let us know what you think via our Facebook page or by commenting below.

THURSDAY 10.45am: IT LOOKS like Lismore will be getting its own signature tree, but it will be a 6-12 month wait before a decision is made about the species.

Councillors resolved at Tuesday's meeting that it would "support the concept of a signature tree or trees to be planted in main streets and at city and village entrances”.

Further, they agreed to "consult with community panels and key stakeholders to identify species and locations and report back to council with results within 6 to 12 months”.

ABC's gardening guru Phil Dudman proposed the signature tree should be the Illawarra flame tree because it was native to the region and it holds significance with indigenous people.

He also proposed a Lismore Flame Tree Festival to coincide with the peak flowering period of the tree in spring.

In the lead up to Tuesday's council meeting Mayor Isaac Smith said the flame tree would conveniently match the colour used in the Lismore Come to the Heart campaign.