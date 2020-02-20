Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

Lismore City Council has been holding community workshops this month as part of its Planning for Lismore’s Future engagement exercise. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE City Council will hold an extra community workshop next week as part of its Planning for Lismore’s Future, owing to the popularity of the events.

The council has held workshops throughout the LGA this month to get feedback for the development of a new 10-year Community Strategic Plan and a local strategic planning statement.

The council wishes to identify the community’s main priorities and aspirations for the future of the LGA as well as develop a 20-year vision for land use in the local area and discuss how growth and change will be managed in the decades to come.

“We have had an excellent response to our evening workshops around the region and we wanted to host an additional workshop in Lismore to capture a different group of residents and business owners,” said Casie Hughes, the council’s community engagement co-ordinator.

“These workshops will lay the foundation for our new 10-year Community Strategic Plan – a document that guides council’s ongoing works program and roster of activities.

“If you are interested in these issues, now is the time to get involved and bring your ideas to the table.”

The additional workshop will be held at the Lismore Workers Club on Monday, from 9am to noon.

To register visit www.yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au