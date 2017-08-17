Have you seen this man?

MICHAEL Foster is currently wanted on warrant by the Richmond police.

The local area command are seeking community assistance with locating Michael Foster, who has an outstanding warrant.

Wanted on warrant - Michael Foster Contributed

Mr Foster is 33 years old and is residing in the Lismore area.

If you can help police locate Mr Foster please contact Lismore police ASAP on 6626 0599 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

All calls are treated with confidentiality.