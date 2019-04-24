Menu
Login
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12.
Scott Saville hasn't been seen since April 12. Queensland Police
News

Missing man: Have you seen Scott?

Caitlan Charles
by
24th Apr 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are concnered for the welfare of a 40-year-old man who was last seen at a Mackay beach earlier this month.

Scott Saville, aged 40, was last seen at the beach near Mackay Harbour on Friday April 12 and was last heard from on April 20.

Police hold concerns for his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

Scott is described as Caucasian, 175 cm tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Saville or has any idea of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

mackay harbour missing missing man scott saville
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    Devastating mix-up every parent fears

    News The parents of two little girls involved in a tragic car accident were left shattered after a shocking blunder left them in a horrendous situation.

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Elsa Pataky stuns in incredible beach workout

    Celebrity Elsa Pataky treats fans to one of her intense leg workouts on the beach

    Kindness please

    Kindness please

    Community Road rage comes in many forms

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Compassionate funds fuel fantastic night

    Community "We have some amazing singers in our area”