Menu
Login
News

Have you seen Allora?

by TAMARA McDONALD
1st Aug 2019 9:16 AM

GEELONG police are appealing for public assistance to help find 5-year-old Allora Larkins.

Allora was last seen with her mother, Kashia Larkins, on Monday as they left a residential address in Norlane.

Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied
Missing girl Allora Larkins. Picture: Supplied

Police have concerns for Allora's welfare due to the length of she has been missing and her age.

Allora may be travelling in a 2000 silver Holden Vectra with her mother and they are known to frequent Norlane and Corio.

Police have also released an image of Allora in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to contact the Geelong Police Station on 5225 3100.

More Stories

children missing public assistance

Top Stories

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Sweet, bright and in need of love

    Council News IN THE DOGHOUSE: Meet sweet Jess.

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    OPINION: Share joy, not gloomy stories

    Opinion Dr Airdre Grant discusses jackets and gloomy tales

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Big W reveals first stores to close

    Business Big W reveals the first three stores to close in January

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    Don’t fall into tax cuts trap

    News Don't get caught up in the excitement of tax time