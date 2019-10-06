Have some fun at Rocky Creek Dam

FUN: Families are invited to Water Wednesday at the Rocky Creek Dam picnic area on October 9 from 10am to 2pm.

TO celebrate the school holidays, Lismore City Council is inviting families to Water Wednesday at Rocky Creek Dam next Wednesday.

Families are invited to Water Wednesday at the Rocky Creek Dam picnic area on October 9 from 10am to 2pm.

Bring the kids and explore, create and learn through a series of outdoor activities about water, water saving, our water catchment and the plants and animals of the Big Scrub.

Free fun activities on the day include:

Nature activities: Take a close-up look at the rainforest plants of the Big Scrub.

Backyard birds: Identify local birds and their calls. Come along for info and get involved in the Aussie backyard bird count.

Koala watch and habitats: When does a koala need our help? Where does our wildlife live and why?

Catchment creation: Why do we need trees? Find out in this great learning activity.

Water walk: Take a guided walk across the dam wall. How does the water get from the dam to the tap and back?

Information Tent: Ask about what's on and play the giant water-saving game.

3D working Catchment Model: How can we help to keep the water clean and healthy?

Water science: Try some water experiments to make lilies, stars and giant bubbles.

Be waste wise: Draw your own design on a reusable bag to take home and shoot the 10c container basketball hoop.

Ample parking is available or you can catch the free bus from the Lismore Visitor Information Centre.

It leaves Lismore at 9.30am and returns at 1.30pm.

Bus bookings are essential - please phone 1300 878 387.

Children must be accompanied by a supervising adult at all times and please be safe and aware when walking in the carpark.

Bring a hat, sunscreen and drinking water, and wear covered shoes.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic to enjoy with the beautiful dam views or amongst the rainforest.

Lismore City Council is hosting Water Wednesday with support from the Lismore Rainforest Botanic Gardens, Friends of the Koala, Richmond Landcare, Rous County Council and NE Waste.