Harsh reality for crying x-rated influencer

The crying influencer who broke down after losing income from her X-rated OnlyFans channel because of the coronavirus pandemic has been given a cold dose of reality.

In a tearful video uploaded to social media platform TikTok, the influencer, who goes by the name Billie Beever, said she'd been shedding followers on premium subscriber platform OnlyFans since the outbreak of the coronavirus - and tearfully revealed she "has no other talent".

On news.com.au's Not Here To Make Friends podcast, James Weir was joined by Carla Bignasca and Kerri Sackville - and the influencer was given a cold dose of reality.

"I love nothing more than a story about a crying influencer," Weir joked. "But we do have to support small business - and I just don't know why Scott Morrison hasn't launched a stimulus package for people who want to stimulate their package #StimulateYaPackage."

"I don't want to take glee in someone's misfortune," Bignasca said. "But I'm glad you've realised you've got no other talent. Join the rest of us. And go and stack shelves and do something good for society."

Sackville weighed in saying the sex industry had been very hard hit by the coronavirus crisis.

"I do feel sorry for anyone in the sex industry who has lost work. But if you are in the sex industry, your one job is to be sexy. Crying like that on screen, going on about how you have no skills, that is unsexy," she said. "There are all sorts of opportunities for the entrepreneurial cam girl."

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform, widely used for homemade porn, where uses pay a fee to unlock photos and videos. A number of former reality stars have turned to the platform and now offer fans X-rated content. On the podcast, the panel joked about infiltrating OnlyFans to compete with the X-rated influencers.

"They will pay me to keep my clothes on. And every time they don't pay me, I'll take something off," Sackville joked.

Billie Beever … The crying influencer.

Ms Beever, who has more than 113,000 followers on Instagram, said in her video "everyone on TV is always talking about how, like, everyone has lost their jobs and, like, people can't pay for anything anymore".

"Like I'm losing subscribers on OnlyFans like - my main source of income - like, I can't pay my rent anymore," she said through tears.

"And, like, even if I was to go back to work like what am I supposed to do, like, go work in a strip club? Which they're all closed down as well.

"They're all closed, like all the strip clubs like you can't even be f*cking close to someone because of social distancing.

"And like I have … I have nothing else going for me, " Ms Beever continued. "I have no other talent. I can't dance, I can't sing. I can't do anything so like I don't understand what I'm supposed to do."

Elsewhere in the podcast, Weir detailed coming face-to-face with a home intruder during isolation and Sackville revealed she's a victim of a new pandemic that's sweeping the globe.

