Harry seeks help to hold onto crown

by The Sun
11th Feb 2020 6:14 AM

Prince Harry has recently been keeping a close eye on the crown - and visited a top hair-loss clinic.

Sources said he underwent thickening treatment at the prestigious Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in London's Mayfair.

It comes as reports emerged that Prince Harry and Meghan turned down an invitation to present Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

The 35-year-old, like his brother Prince William and dad Prince Charles, has struggled with hair loss, The Sun reports.

 

One expert claimed his bald patch had almost doubled since he married former actress Meghan Markle.

But his ginger locks appear to have thickened since his visit towards the end of last year.

Meghan, 38, also paid a visit to the clinic before her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

A source said: "Harry's visit caused a real stir."

"This company is so prestigious. It's one of the best places in the world. It's got a whole range of different treatment plans."

"The richest, most famous and well-connected use it. The meeting with Harry went well."

Harry would do well to take some advice from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, renowned for his wild head of hair. Picture: AP
Harry would do well to take some advice from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, renowned for his wild head of hair. Picture: AP

 

 

"It would be very expensive. It's the place to go in London and it's right in the heart of Mayfair."

Philip Kingsley was called the "Hair Doctor" during a 65-year career. He died in 2016 aged 86.

The company website boasts of treating royalty, actors, models and athletes.

Meanwhile, despite stepping down as royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly haven't given up the high life.

The married couple are said to have spent an evening rubbing shoulders with Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez this week.

 

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Picture: Getty
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Picture: Getty

Harry and Meghan were in attendance at JPMorgan's Miami billionaire's summit, where Harry gave a speech.

The foursome apparently enjoyed dinner together at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

One onlooker revealed: "Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner.

"J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids."

