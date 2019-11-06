Harry flies economy after private jet row

PRINCE Harry was spotted taking a commercial flight to Japan to catch the Rugby World Cup final following accusations of hypocrisy earlier this year for his use of private jets.

The Duke of Sussex was seated in premium economy on both his outbound and return flights with Nippon Airways between Tokyo Haneda Airport and London Heathrow.

It comes just weeks after Harry and Meghan were criticised for taking four gas-guzzling private jets in 11 days after speaking out on environmental issues, The Sun reports.

Prince Harry mingles with other passengers in premium economy. Picture: Victoria Secret/Instagram

For a trip to visit Sir Elton John's palatial AU$28 million pad in the South of France, they flew on a 12-seater Cessna plane, which would have cost more than AU$37,000 to hire, and which generates seven times the emissions per person compared to a commercial flight.

Sir Elton with Meghan and Harry at the European Premiere of Disney's The Lion King. Picture: Getty

But Harry, 35, ditched a private jet and was snapped by Irish drag queen Victoria Secret on Friday during the commercial flight to Tokyo for the England vs South Africa final

She shared a photo of the duke on Instagram story, the drag artist captioning it "Prince Harry".

Sitting across from Prince Harry on our flight to Tokyo... and I can confirm he is a beaut 😻🔥. Nearly fell off my seat when he came on board. — Victoria Secret (@Victoria_Secret) November 1, 2019

She also tweeted: "Sitting across from Prince Harry on our flight to Tokyo … and I can confirm he is a beaut. Nearly fell off my seat when he came on board."

She added: "100% telling the truth. Shook."

In the photo the Duke appears to be smiling and joking alongside fellow passengers.

And royal fans have gone into meltdown following Victoria's tweet, with many admitting how "jealous" they are.

One wrote: "Oh my f...... Lord that's amazing!"

"I never thought I'd be reading this" wrote another, while a third simply tweeted "jealous."

Prince Harry congratulates Willie Le Roux of South Africa. Picture: Getty

The trip comes after Prince Harry incorrectly claimed he flies commercially 99 per cent of the time.

It turns out the Duke of Sussex used private jets for 6 out of 10 flights since marrying Meghan in May 2019.

The couple have recently come under fire for preaching about how everyone should "do their bit" in reducing their carbon footprint.

The Duke watched South Africa beat England in the World Cup Final on Saturday.

Prince Harry shares a joke with Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa following his team's victory against England in the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Getty

Following the match joined the Springboks in their dressing room after watching their 32-12 win at Japan's Yokohama stadium.

Rugby fan Harry was seen joking with the thrilled winners, who washed down their victory with a few well-deserved beers.

Harry had delivered a personal message from the Queen to England's men ahead of the match at the 72,300 capacity stadium, but it failed to lift them to victory.

Prince Harry speaks to Fumihito, Crown Prince Akishino, in the stands during the Rugby World Cup 2019 Final. Picture: Getty

The Duke had lent his backing to England throughout their campaign - even sending a photo of his son Archie in a Red Rose jersey.

The Duke was pictured chatting to Japan's Prime Minister before watching as England quickly fell behind and never recovered.

The Royal Family tweeted after the match: "A great effort by England in reaching the World Cup Final 2019 and congratulations to South Africa on winning a hard fought game."

Harry and Meghan were criticised in the northern summer for using private jets. Picture: John Grainger

Prince Harry poses for a photo with Siya Kolisi of South Africa holding the Web Ellis cup and Tendai Mtawarira of South Africa. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry looking grim as he watches England lose the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Getty