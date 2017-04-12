Hardest days I've experienced

WALKING around the CBD and our flood effected suburbs on Sunday the 2nd of April, is one of the hardest things I have ever had to do.

I spent most of that day going door to door, hearing each and every story and doing what I could to help. For some people, that was throwing rubbish on to an already large pile. For others it was just a friendly word and encouragement. Some wanted reassurance that council would be there, which I promised would happen. And for some, even at this early stage in the clean up, it was just easier to share a hug that said we can get through this.

But I would be lying if I said it was easy. I would be lying if I said it was hard. It was heartbreaking and every triumphant local who was already bouncing back was followed by someone who lost everything and didn't know what to do. I lost count of the times I had to stop for a moment and gather myself. But I wasn't going to give up until I had spent every moment of that day reassuring people that we could do it.

At the first of many community meetings last week, I spoke about being born weeks after the 74 flood. So while I missed that event, I said I knew floods. But without even knowing I pausing And added, "well at least I thought I did". That moment of realisation was not lost on me and it certainly will not be lost on others. We have never had an experience like this in the 160 year history of our city.

So now we work and we keep working until we put right what was destroyed in this flood.

The buildings and shops are being repaired. The houses are once again being made a home. But the hurt and pain of the people will take longer. Knowing this community and seeing the response of the past two weeks, has given me and many others the inspiration and courage to say, without a doubt, we will be so much more than before.