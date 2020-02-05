Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Joe Daniher, pictured in training last year, is still recovering from a long-term groin injury. Picture: Getty Images
Joe Daniher, pictured in training last year, is still recovering from a long-term groin injury. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

‘Hard to gauge’: Long Daniher wait rolls on

by Michael Randall
5th Feb 2020 8:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Essendon's football manager Dan Richardson says Joe Daniher has only just begun running without pain "in the last three or four days".

While the club has not set a timeline, Richardson conceded it could be a "stretch" to see him on the field in the first half of the season.

 

 

Watch every match of the Marsh Community Series AFL pre-season comp LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

 

Joe Daniher, pictured in training last year, is still recovering from a long-term groin injury. Picture: Getty Images
Joe Daniher, pictured in training last year, is still recovering from a long-term groin injury. Picture: Getty Images

 

After a trip to Ireland to visit a groin specialist, he said Daniher was "progressing well" in his recovery from the recurring injury that has limited him to just 11 games in the past two seasons.

"Given it's been a couple of years, it's a hard one to really gauge how quickly he will progress back into full training," Richardson said on SEN Breakfast.

"He has already been doing a little more than jogging, he is sort of stepping up to striding.

"So as long as he continues to be pain free, as long as he can continue to progress.

"Obviously he is a terrific athlete when he is up and going.

"So look, he may progress pretty quickly, we're not going to put any time on it because it's just fruitless to do so.

"What we want to do is when he does come back that his body is resilient enough and strong enough to withstand the rigours of the game.

"But we're confident he is progressing in the right direction."

 

 

When fit, Daniher is one of the best big forwards in the game. Picture: Getty Images
When fit, Daniher is one of the best big forwards in the game. Picture: Getty Images

Daniher had attempted to flee the Bombers in a trade to Sydney, but the two sides could not come to terms and he was forced to stay at Tullamarine to continue his rehab.

Still just 25, Daniher, who was, this week, voted out of the leadership group by his teammates, stamped himself as one of the best forwards in the game in 2016 and '17, booting 43 and then 65 goals, before being cruelled by the injury.

 

 

YOUR 2020 SUPERCOACH ROOKIE BIBLE … NOW IN POD FORM

 

 

More Stories

Show More
afl afl 2020 essendon joe daniher

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        premium_icon What Kevin Hogan thinks about the leadership challenge

        News THE National Party faced a leadership vote after senator Bridget McKenzie quit the frontbench.

        Are you tough enough for this challenge?

        premium_icon Are you tough enough for this challenge?

        Sport “This is a way to put your body to the test and help support children.”

        Plan to rescue health food chain

        premium_icon Plan to rescue health food chain

        Business Boss confident after creditors approved a rescue plan

        Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        premium_icon Traffic delays following Pacific Highway crash

        News EMERGENCY services have treated a man for minor injuries following an incident at...