Hannant family expands to 10

THEY say three's a crowd, four's a party and 10 - well, that's the Hannant family.

Pippa Elizabeth Hannant was born at 11.22pm on Wednesday, making her the eighth child to league star turned radio host Ben Hannant and wife Emma's family of blond-haired, blue-eyed children - and the 59th grandchild for Ben's parents.

Mr Hannant said Pippa's arrival, weighing 3.03kg (6lb7oz) was just as special as their first, which was 14 years ago.

The Hannant Family gathered at John Flynn Hospital. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"I think it's more special to be honest," he said.

"The most important thing in life for us is family. As much as it can be hard work, it's extremely rewarding and the rewards always outweigh the tough times."

Mr Hannant swore Pippa would be their last child, saying now they had reached even numbers he would be getting "the snip".

"The seventh one was a surprise as we thought we were done at six. But as soon as we had seven we thought we'd have one more to make it an even number," Mr Hannant said.

Parents Ben Hannant and Emma Hannant with Pippa. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"(Number eight) was my footy number as well.

"As exciting as it is, it is kinda sad this chapter of our lives has closed.

"I played footy for many years and that made me very happy but that hasn't even come close to how happy I've been having a family."

Pippa is baby sister to Kyle, 14, Ella, 12, Mia, 10, Brax, 8, Ava, 6, Channing, 4, and Koa, 2.

Mr Hannant is one of 11 children (six brothers and four sisters) to parents Pamela and Ralph.