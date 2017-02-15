Hannah cabinet recreated in an embroidery

Embroiderer Barbara Riordan and cabinet-maker Geoff Hannah hold up the embroidery and brochure.

CRAFTSMANSHIP comes in all forms and one of the best examples is the Hannah Cabinet, built by Lismore's Geoff Hannah.

One of his woodworking students Barbara Riordan, however, an extraordinary embroiderer, has shown her abilities by creating the cabinet on material.

"I first saw the Hannah Cabinet when I came to a woodworking class," she said.

"I then was invited to the unveiling of the cabinet...I was preparing for an embroidery exhibition..themed on 'the built environment'.

"After having seen this cabinet.. the absolute awe I had for that work... that fitted into the theme of the exhibition."

With all the fine detailing of the embroidery and holidays included, the finished product took around six years.

Ms Riordan said she used many different embroidery techniques to recreate the look of the cabinet, working only from a brochure and a poster of the woodworking masterpiece.

"I wasn't happy with the gold detail on the legs," she said.

"It was not until I used pearl purl (metal thread) on it that it looked better."

SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: The embroidery of the Hannah Cabinet side by side with the brochure that Barbara Riordan worked from. Samantha Elley

Other techniques included gold leaf, fabric work, ribbon work, beading, couching, knotting and Ms Riordan even dyed the fabric to imitate the rich timber colours of the cabinet.

Mr Hannah said he was 'blown away' when he first saw the embroidery which was presented as a work in progress at the exhibition.

"I'm honoured that someone would have thought of the concept to do such a thing."

The embroidery will now be box-framed and a special place found for it on the walls of the Hannah household for display.

Ms Riordan's next exhibition will be at Crawford House with the embroidery group 'Loose Threads' in April.

Mr Hannah is now working on an elaborate jewellery box that he is aiming to have finished in 2019.