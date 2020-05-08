Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Geoff Hannah shows his Hannah Cabinet to early educators and children at the Lismore Regional Gallery.
Geoff Hannah shows his Hannah Cabinet to early educators and children at the Lismore Regional Gallery.
News

Hannah Cabinet inspires children to become carpenters

Aisling Brennan
8th May 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE beloved Hannah Cabinet has inspired children across the region to create their own version of an iconic Lismore art piece.

A group of early childhood educators from seven local centres have been working together since 2018 to allow children from Coraki, Lismore, Nimbin and Cawongla a chance to get up close to the cabinetry masterpiece at the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

Joined by partners including Southern Cross University, the gallery and volunteers, children, aged 3-5, visited Geoff Hannah's workshop where the cabinet was made.

 

Geoff Hannah shows his Hannah Cabinet to early educators and children at the Lismore Regional Gallery.
Geoff Hannah shows his Hannah Cabinet to early educators and children at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

 

They then saw the cabinet at the gallery, where Mr Hannah told stories and sparked the children's interests by showing them the cabinet's intricate doors and drawers.

The children have since been developing their own ideas and were inspired to draw, paint, and make their own cabinets.

After a year of work, the early educators are now working online to collate a book of the children's drawings, their words, and photos of cabinets designed.

The book will be launched and available for sale later in the year and money raised will contribute towards the ongoing upkeep of the Hannah Cabinet.

More Stories

geoff hannah hannah cabinet lismore regional art gallery northern rivers art
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dramatic police pursuit leads to arrest in Lismore

        premium_icon Dramatic police pursuit leads to arrest in Lismore

        News A MAN has been arrested in Lismore following a dramatic cross-border police pursuit.

        When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        premium_icon When, how cafes and restaurants will open

        Business Restaurants and cafes are expected to open within weeks

        New owner has big plans for boutique bottle shop

        premium_icon New owner has big plans for boutique bottle shop

        News When Rebecca heard the business was for sale, something clicked