Hannah Cabinet inspires children to become carpenters

Geoff Hannah shows his Hannah Cabinet to early educators and children at the Lismore Regional Gallery.

THE beloved Hannah Cabinet has inspired children across the region to create their own version of an iconic Lismore art piece.

A group of early childhood educators from seven local centres have been working together since 2018 to allow children from Coraki, Lismore, Nimbin and Cawongla a chance to get up close to the cabinetry masterpiece at the Lismore Regional Art Gallery.

Joined by partners including Southern Cross University, the gallery and volunteers, children, aged 3-5, visited Geoff Hannah's workshop where the cabinet was made.

They then saw the cabinet at the gallery, where Mr Hannah told stories and sparked the children's interests by showing them the cabinet's intricate doors and drawers.

The children have since been developing their own ideas and were inspired to draw, paint, and make their own cabinets.

After a year of work, the early educators are now working online to collate a book of the children's drawings, their words, and photos of cabinets designed.

The book will be launched and available for sale later in the year and money raised will contribute towards the ongoing upkeep of the Hannah Cabinet.