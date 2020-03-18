Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Tom Hanks responds to Vegemite furore

by Lexie Cartwright
18th Mar 2020 12:23 PM

Tom Hanks has listened to our cries.

The Oscar winning actor, who has been self-isolating on the Gold Coast after testing positive to coronavirus last week, has responded to the national furore he caused when he uploaded a photo of his toast, which was topped with terrifying amounts of Vegemite.

Please explain.
Please explain.

While we love that such an international treasure is embracing our humble spread, the post was met with screams, tantrums and straight-up panic over how Hanks could possibly think his toast to Vegemite ratio was socially acceptable.

"Corona won't kill you but that amount of Vegemite will," one wrote, while another expressed, "That amount of Vegemite would put anyone in hospital. I developed a yeast infection just looking at this picture. (Also, best wishes for a speedy recovery.)"

coronaviruspromo

Taking to Instagram this morning, Hanks told his more than eight million followers he has "learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick".

On behalf of all Aussies, Hank you for seeing the light.

More Stories

Show More
celebrity editors picks offbeat tom hanks uproar vegemite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        premium_icon Third COVID-19 case in Northern NSW, health boss confirms

        News THERE has been another positive coronavirus result, according to the chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District.

        ‘We can’t keep the cafe open’: Lismore business shuts

        premium_icon ‘We can’t keep the cafe open’: Lismore business shuts

        News ANOTHER Lismore business is closing down after struggling financially due to...

        How coronavirus has impacted cinemas

        premium_icon How coronavirus has impacted cinemas

        News DESPITE some operational changes, local cinemas are still open.

        Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        premium_icon Shocking attack at Lismore Square over flour shortage

        News He punched a woman in the face, knocked over two 70-year-old women